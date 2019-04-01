Wendy Williams is not only married to Kevin Hunter in the romantic sense -- they're essentially married in business, too. And because of that, things could get messy if the talk show host and her husband separate, something she's apparently considering.

Page Six reports that Wendy and Kevin are "exploring what a separation would look like." A split would not be as easy as simply cutting bait, so to speak, as Kevin is Wendy's long-time manager. They are also partners in Wendy Williams Productions, the company that produces her eponymous daytime show.

"There is a discussion about what happens now -- everyone is asking, 'How can they possibly stay together?' Wendy still loves Kevin, but her health is at stake," a source told Page Six. "They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult."

It hasn't been easy sledding for Wendy of late. Last month she opened up about her struggle with addiction on "The Wendy Williams Show," telling her fans that she's been living in a sober house.

Wendy said only Kevin knew what she was doing.

"Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here," she shared.

The revelation came after Wendy took a two-month hiatus from her show. Upon returning, rumors swirled concerning alleged marital strife and possible infidelity.

"He is my best friend, my lover. He's all this and he's all that. I'm still very much in love with my husband," Wendy said on the March 4 episode of her show. She then pointed to her wedding ring and added, "Don't ask me about [my wedding ring] until you see it gone -- it ain't going anywhere, not in this lifetime."