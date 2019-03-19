Celebs tweet support for Wendy Williams amid addiction reveal
Wendy Williams shocked her fans on March 19 when she emotionally revealed on her eponymous talk show that she's been living in a sober house for addiction-related issues for "some time now." Fighting back tears, she said, "You know, I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past and I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped." After revealing her "truth," many celebrities and television personalities tweeted their support for Wendy. Click through to see who praised the talk show host…
