One day after returning to the airwaves of her eponymous talk show, Wendy Williams spoke openly about her substance abuse issues, telling her audience that she is a "walking addict."

The daytime talk show host continues to explain her long absence from TV, insinuating that she's having trouble adjusting to her thyroid medication.

"You know this about me. I told you I've had my bout with substance abuse. Once you're a substance abuse user, you have to battle that for the rest of your life," she said on Tuesday. "I was a mess, killing myself. I realized I am a walking addict."

She continued, "You can't just clean it up and stop it. I wasted a lot of my life burning my insides. You never know when it can pop up. I constantly have to watch the inside of my body because of hard partying, just a mess."

Wendy added that she's doing "swell" now.

The beloved host took a break from "The Wendy Williams Show" in December 2018, and her return was pushed back three times. Wendy also suffers from Graves' disease.

She finally returned on March 5 to thunderous applause.

"So what had happened was we were only supposed to be off two weeks for Christmas vacation. And towards the end of the two weeks, I started to feel thyroid issues," she said on Tuesday. "Well, they're still adjusting my meds. If you don't know about thyroid disease, it's a lifetime thing. It can really screw you over."

She later added, "They are adjusting my thyroid meds, and then the eyeballs attached to the thyroid -- which is my Graves' Disease. And I always have equilibrium stuff, with my vertigo and a million other things. And I'm the kind of patient -- if I cough, I'm thinking I'm dying. I can't even tell you how many doctors I have."

While her return was getting pushed back, there were also unconfirmed reports that a rift had developed between the TV star and her husband, who's also her manager and business partner.

"I want to shout-out to my husband. I'm still wearing my ring," she said, trying to quash the rumors. "Well, believe me you, when you've been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years - when we got married we waited like four years before doing the baby projects and stuff… So we know each other. He is my best friend, my lover, he's all this and he's all that."