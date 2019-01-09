Many of Wendy Williams' fans are concerned about her after she pushed back the much-anticipated return to her eponymous talk show.

The move comes after just over a year in which the talk show host fainted on live TV, spoke about taking pain medication and fought off rumors of marital strife.

Splash News

Initially, Wendy was set to return to TV on January 7, even triumphantly tweeting out after the new year, "3 DAYS until I'm back! New year means new shows." That tweet has since been removed.

Her new return date is set for January 14.

"After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch," a tweet said on January 5.

The delay isn't quelling her fans from speculation, particularly when it comes to her husband, Kevin Hunter. For over a year, there were claims that he was involved with another woman. Wendy firmly stood by her man. Recently there were unsubstantiated claims that the woman is pregnant with his child.

The timing of her delayed return isn't lost on her fans.

"I don't trust that husband," one person commented on her show's twitter account last week. Many of her fans said similar things, with many wondering if Kevin has a child on the way.

Others challenged her.

"So Wendy just make sure you keep it 200% with Hot Topic, with you and Kevin Hunter!!!," one person said. "You said you would so stay true Hun."

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Vulture Festival

However, many other fans were simply supportive, telling her to take her time in her return.

"Been missing my queen!," one person said.

Another added, "Wishing you the best Wendy in all you are going through, you can get through this! Keep and stay strong Lady!!! Blessing to ya!"