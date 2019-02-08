Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Wendy Williams rests at home and watches guest hosts successfully take over her eponymous talk show, she's becoming increasingly concerned that she could become unemployed soon.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Page Six reported on Friday that the "Wendy Williams Show" scion loves that her guest hosts are enjoying the gig, but she's somewhat uneasy that her audiences have taken to the carousel of guest hosts.

"She's super scared and anxious," a source said. "Watching [fill-in host] Nick Cannon being a huge hit with her audience is tough for her. They're already starting to mess with the format. It's like watching them screw around with her baby."

The beloved host has been off daytime TV since December, and her return has been pushed back three times while she recovers from a fractured shoulder. Wendy also suffers from Graves' disease. There have also been unconfirmed reports that there could be a rift between the TV star and her husband, who's also her manager and business partner.

Splash News

Earlier this week, Nick spoke to Wendy on the phone and gave her audience an update on her health and state of mind, saying, "She sounded amazing."

"I didn't know what to expect at first, but honestly her spirit was so big. It was so amazing," he said. "She said she wanted to speak as a family unit and [her husband] Kevin and [her son] Little Kevin, they said they are all good. The love and the passion is still there because that's what you need in times like this, is for your family to stick together with you."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Nick was just one of many hosts manning the helm of Wendy's show while she recovers at home. Earlier in the week, "Orange Is The New Black" star Jason Biggs hosted her show. Other guest hosts include Keke Palmer, Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport and Jerry O'Connell.

Perhaps Wendy had a premonition that things would work well for her guest hosts. According to Nick, she told him on the phone, "Have fun but don't get too comfortable because I'm coming back."