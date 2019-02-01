Wendy Williams' return to her eponymous daytime show doesn't seem to be getting any closer.

Just a few days after it was announced that Nick Cannon would step in for Wendy for a few shows comes news that other celebrities will do the same.

Page Six noted that former "Orange Is the New Black" star Jason Biggs will host the show on Feb. 7. After that, Keke Palmer will take over the reigns on Feb. 8.

The conveyer belt of guest hosts will then continue with Sherri Shepherd hosting "The Wendy Williams Show" on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, followed by controversial comedian Michael Rapaport. On Feb. 14 and 15, Jerry O'Connell will man the helm.

Wendy has now delayed her daytime return three times. The 54-year-old host was initially supposed to return on Jan. 7. However, that was pushed back a week, which was then pushed back another week and so on.

Now, her return date is undetermined.

Wendy took to social media recently to say that the delay is tied to her health -- she's been recovering from a fractured shoulder since December and also suffers from Graves' disease -- though there have also been unconfirmed reports that there could be a rift between the TV star and her husband, who's also her manager and business partner.

In the meantime, though, Us Weekly is reporting that Wendy is considering moving from her longtime New Jersey home to New York City, where her show films, to cut her commute time as she refocuses. "There's been talk of her moving," said an insider, "for her health and life to improve."

