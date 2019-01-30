The Shortlist

Jennifer Lopez's ex, Diddy, flustered by her abs as A-Rod declares he's 'lucky,' plus more news

Jennifer Lopez attracts her ex, Diddy, with her latest 10 day challenge pic Jennifer Lopez attracts her ex, Diddy, with her latest 10 day challenge pic
@jlo / Instagram 1 / 10

Jennifer Lopez attracts her ex, Diddy, with her latest 10-day challenge pic

Jennifer Lopez -- aka the Boogie Down Bronx's own, 49-year-old Bod of Steel Goddess -- is still toughing it out on her 10 day, no carbs, no sugar challenge. Now, the results are, (understandably) starting to lure old boyfriends back into her orbit. J.Lo posted a new selfie this week, showing off her muscle-bound progress clad in a lavender bikini and knit cap. The pic quickly garnered a boatload of likes, including one complete with a heart-eye Emoji and an "OMG" from the singer and actress' ex, Diddy. Within just a few hours of Diddy's response, Jenny From the Block's current beau, Alex Rodriguez -- who by the way is doing the challenge with Jennifer -- chimed in with a reply, writing, "Lucky Me," according to a screenshot from Instagram's CommentsByCelebs handle. "The ex and the current," commented one user. "Awkward!" Another wondered when Ben Affleck might wade into the mix. CommentsByCelebs simply captioned the post: "Waiting on you, @MarcAnthony."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's romance retrospective

Up NextEx Factor
@jlo / Instagram 1 / 10

Jennifer Lopez attracts her ex, Diddy, with her latest 10-day challenge pic

Jennifer Lopez -- aka the Boogie Down Bronx's own, 49-year-old Bod of Steel Goddess -- is still toughing it out on her 10 day, no carbs, no sugar challenge. Now, the results are, (understandably) starting to lure old boyfriends back into her orbit. J.Lo posted a new selfie this week, showing off her muscle-bound progress clad in a lavender bikini and knit cap. The pic quickly garnered a boatload of likes, including one complete with a heart-eye Emoji and an "OMG" from the singer and actress' ex, Diddy. Within just a few hours of Diddy's response, Jenny From the Block's current beau, Alex Rodriguez -- who by the way is doing the challenge with Jennifer -- chimed in with a reply, writing, "Lucky Me," according to a screenshot from Instagram's CommentsByCelebs handle. "The ex and the current," commented one user. "Awkward!" Another wondered when Ben Affleck might wade into the mix. CommentsByCelebs simply captioned the post: "Waiting on you, @MarcAnthony."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's romance retrospective

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries