Jennifer Lopez's ex, Diddy, flustered by her abs as A-Rod declares he's 'lucky,' plus more news

Jennifer Lopez attracts her ex, Diddy, with her latest 10-day challenge pic

Jennifer Lopez -- aka the Boogie Down Bronx's own, 49-year-old Bod of Steel Goddess -- is still toughing it out on her 10 day, no carbs, no sugar challenge. Now, the results are, (understandably) starting to lure old boyfriends back into her orbit. J.Lo posted a new selfie this week, showing off her muscle-bound progress clad in a lavender bikini and knit cap. The pic quickly garnered a boatload of likes, including one complete with a heart-eye Emoji and an "OMG" from the singer and actress' ex, Diddy. Within just a few hours of Diddy's response, Jenny From the Block's current beau, Alex Rodriguez -- who by the way is doing the challenge with Jennifer -- chimed in with a reply, writing, "Lucky Me," according to a screenshot from Instagram's CommentsByCelebs handle. "The ex and the current," commented one user. "Awkward!" Another wondered when Ben Affleck might wade into the mix. CommentsByCelebs simply captioned the post: "Waiting on you, @MarcAnthony."

