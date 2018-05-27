Celebrity weddings of 2018

See all the stars who exchanged vows in 2018, starting with the wedding of the year! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- got married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Caste on May 19. Thanks to many Hollywood stars like the Beckhams, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and the cast of "Suits," along with royal family members, the wedding was a star-studded affair. Following the nuptial service, the royal couple took a horse-drawn carriage ride through the town of Windsor. See more stars who celebrated weddings this year...

