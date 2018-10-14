Surprise! Stacey Dash is married.

On Oct. 14, Page Six reported that the "Clueless" actress-turned-conservative political pundit secretly wed lawyer Jeffrey Marty in Florida back on April 6 -- just days after she withdrew from a campaign to run for the 44th congressional district in California.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Sources told Page Six that Stacey, who's previously worked for Fox News, and Jeffrey married just 10 days after they first met!

However, Stacey's manager, Kerry Jones, could not confirm that to Page Six, nor could Kerry say how the actress and her groom met -- or why, exactly, the wedding was kept quiet. "They wanted it on the D-L," Stacey's manager told the New York Post's gossip column.

Mindy Best / Getty Images for SXSW / .

Stacey's new husband is not just an attorney but the creator of a fake political persona who regularly sparks outrage on social media. "My name is Rep. Steven Smith. I represent the 15th District of Georgia, which is located in Valdosta, Georgia. Valdosta is filled with great people who wish I could represent them. Unfortunately, that requires lots of votes, sucking-up and telemarketing for donations, none of which I would ever want to do. I find it a lot easier and more fun to represent folks on Twitter, which costs nothing more than time and a smartphone," Jeffrey wrote on The Daily Caller in 2016.

"I've been playing this role since October 30, 2013, when I bought 5,000 followers from some Russian guy on Fiverr.com and borrowed a stock photo from the internet," he explained.

Peter Kramer/AP/REX/Shutterstock

He went on to become the first (though fake) congressman to endorse now-President Donald Trump and, even though Tea Party-loving Rep. Smith is not real, has continued to do battle with people online.

Page Six speculates that the newlyweds have a long-distance relationship since Stacey lives in Los Angeles while Jeffrey lives in Florida.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

This is Stacey's fourth marriage: She was married to producer Brian Lovell, with whom she has a daughter, from 1999 to the mid-2000s. A brief marriage to British businessman James Maby followed. And in the late aughts, she married actor Emmanuel Xuereb; they divorced a few years later. She also has an adult son from a previous relationship.