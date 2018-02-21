"LA Ink" star Kat Von D has secretly tied the knot.

The reality TV star announced on Instagram on Feb. 21 that she married her beau Rafael Reyes, who more commonly goes by the name of Leafar Seyer.

@thekatvond / Instagram

"Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend," she captioned a photo of their wedding bands on their inked up hands. In Spanish, she also wrote, "Together in life and in death."

Leafar, the the vocalist for the band Prayers, also shared the same image on Feb. 21, writing, "Today I married the girl of my dreams."

It was just a week ago, on Valentine's Day, that Kat hinted on Instagram that she and Leafar had gotten engaged. In a video, she showed an image of her man with donning a wedding band on his ring finger.

"So this just happened," she said.

On that same day, Leafar spoke to a Kat Von D blog about his lady, saying they met 14 years ago on Myspace. He said he fell in love immediately.

🖤 @prayers 🖤 A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Feb 1, 2018 at 11:09pm PST

"Kitty, I am nothing without your love. One day I hope to call you my wife," he said. "I dream of raising a beautiful family with you. I want to take care of you, I want to protect you, I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I want us to be buried together. Kitty, I am wholeheartedly in love with you and your essence."

Von D has been engaged twice before: to Sandra Bullock's ex-husband, Jesse James, and to musician Deadmau5. Both romances ended messily. She also briefly dated Steve-O, a romance that began in late 2015.