A marriage made in the stars! Adam Nimoy, the son of the late "Star Trek" icon Leonard Nimoy, has married "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" actress Terry Farrell.

Film critic Scott Mantz broke the news on Twitter on Monday, sharing an image of the couple after the nuptials.

"RT BREAKING NEWS!! ADAM NIMOY & TERRY FARRELL got MARRIED TODAY at a CIVIL CEREMONY at CITY HALL in SAN FRANCISCO!," Scott wrote. "Today is the BIRTHDAY of Adam's father #LeonardNimoy! Big CONGRATS to the happy couple!! #LLAP #StarTrek."

Terry later retweeted the post, writing, "Freakin AWESOME day!!!!!!! Love ya all! Aka: Mrs. Adam Nimoy."

Terry also changed her Twitter bio to "Mrs. Adam Nimoy," and her new banner photo is the image of the couple outside San Francisco's city hall.

Adam's father, Leonard Nimoy, who famously played Spock of the Star Trek franchise, would have been 87 years old on the day of the low-key wedding.

Last August, Adam and Terry confirmed their engagement amid Trekkies speculation.

"Lol nope Not Fake news!" Terry replied to one fan after they asked if she was engaged.

E! News reported at the time that it would be the second marriage for both Adam and Terry.