Celebs and their look-alike kids
Wonderwall.com rounded up photos of stars and their look-alike children, starting with this mother-daughter duo... On her 30th birthday -- Dec. 1, 2018 -- Zoe Kravitz posed with mom Lisa Bonet for an Instagram selfie she captioned, "My pal." Now keep reading for more celebs who twin hard with their offspring...
