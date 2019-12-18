New details emerge in Lori Loughlin's college admissions case, plus more news

New details surface as Lori Loughlin and her husband get closer to their trial date

New details are emerging with regard to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's college admissions scandal case. According to People, Lori believes Rick Singer, the man who reportedly orchestrated their daughters' admissions to USC as crew recruits despite their never having rowed, thinks she was "hoodwinked" when she gave what she maintains she thought was a donation of $500,000 to the school. Instead, the prosecution claims, it was used as a bribe. Lori and Mossimo's lawyers, meanwhile, are pushing to show evidence has been withheld that could exonerate their clients by proving they didn't fully understand the connection between the money and the outcome of the situation. "Lori was hoodwinked by Rick Singer," says People's source. "There's no other way to put it. She was convinced that she was making a donation, just like parents have been doing for years. She did not have any intent to do something illegal, and in fact she thought she was doing the right thing. That's why she hasn't pleaded guilty; frankly, she believes that she is innocent and that the evidence shown in court will prove that. Unfortunately, it seems as though the prosecution is hell-bent on making examples out of people, and not playing fair." Other new information, however, indicates there was evidence early on something was amiss as far as the large "donation." Namely, a college admissions counselor had started asking questions about the crew aspect of Olivia's application. According to Mercury News, prosecutors may have proof Lori and Mossimo were warned the counselor's questions could "mess things up" for their daughter's chance of getting in. As for Olivia, she's recently returned to posting makeup tutorials in her apparently ongoing role as a social media influencer.

