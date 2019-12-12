Kourtney Kardashian and former love Younes Bendjima are a couple again, plus more celeb love life news for mid-December 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-December 2019, starting with this rekindled couple... According to a TMZ source, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima, who called it quits in mid-2018, have been an item again "for several months" now, and although "things are moving slowly" for the "very private" pair, "they're definitely a couple." The duo prompted a fresh round of reconciliation rumors when they were seen spending time together in Miami on Dec. 5. Witnesses told TMZ that the mother of three and the male model appeared "very cozy" together and "looked very much like a couple" -- but also "like they were trying to avoid being seen" -- while hanging out in the corner of a bustling nightclub. In September, there were reports that Kourtney and Younes were "casually dating" again. It appears things have gotten more serious since then! Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

