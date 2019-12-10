There's more drama surrounding "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley's divorce from "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause.

In his Nov. 22 divorce filing, Justin listed their separation date as July 8, 2019. In Chrishell's official response, which was made public in early December, she listed their separation date as Nov. 22 -- indicating they'd split the day Justin actually filed.

Fans have been wondering why there's so much disparity in the separation dates, especially because Justin, 42, and Chrishell, 38, looked loved-up at multiple Hollywood events together between July and November -- including the Emmy Awards in September -- giving no outward indication that they'd broken up.

Now sources connected with Chrishell are speculating to TMZ about why Justin chose that July date -- and they think it has everything to do with money. As TMZ writes, "the tea leaves point to some sort of [financial] deal Justin may have and [Chrishell] believes he just doesn't want her to get a piece."

The couple, who were married for two years, are already at odds over money. Chrishell's divorce filing indicated she wants Justin to pay spousal support and pay her attorney fees. Justin made it clear in his filing he doesn't want to pay either.

Justin and Chrishell met when they were both starring on soap operas -- he was on "The Young and the Restless" and she was on "Days of Our Lives" at the time. They dated for about four years before getting married in October 2017.