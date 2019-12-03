Chrishell Hartley has formally responded to her husband's seemingly abrupt divorce filing, and she's all-but implying that the split was all his idea and out of the blue.

In his Nov. 22 filing, "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley listed their separation date as July 8, 2019. In Chrishell's official response, obtained and published by TMZ on Tuesday, she listed their separation date as Nov. 22, essentially saying they split the moment he filed, not months before as he indicated.

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Further, Justin and Chrishell, who met when they both starred in soap operas and had been together for years, are already bickering over finances in their dueling divorce documents — she wants him to pay spousal support, wherein he doesn't want to pay her; she wants him to pay her lawyer's fees, but he wants her to foot her own bill.

Chrishell also states that she wants to go back to her maiden name, Stause.

The actor shocked many — maybe even Chrishell — when he filed for divorce last month, particularly because there appeared to be no sign of trouble in their two-year marriage. In addition, the duo had attended several events together over the past few months, including one on Nov. 14, merely eight days before he filed paperwork in court.

In videos posted to her Instagram Story one day before the filing, Chrishell was wearing her ring, as well.

Chrishell, who stars on the Netflix show "Selling Sunset," seemed to nod to Justin on Instagram on Monday, posting a cryptic quote by author Nishan Panwar, which read: "It's hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it's even harder remembering who they used to be."