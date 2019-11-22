"This Is Us" star Justin Hartley and his wife of just two years, actress Chrishell Stause, are divorcing.

TMZ reported on Friday that the actor filed the divorce documents without the help of an attorney.

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Justin and Chrishell have no children together, and it's unknown if they had a prenuptial agreement. Justin, however, has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

What went wrong is also a mystery, as they were just seen together on Nov. 14 at a Golden Globes event and gave no hint of trouble in the marriage.

In videos posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Chrishell was wearing her ring, as well.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Justin and Chrishell met when they were both starring on soap operas (he was on "The Young and the Restless" and she starred in "Days of Our Lives"). Most recently, Chrishell has been starring on the Netflix show "Selling Sunset."

The duo dated for three years before getting married in October 2017.

"They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!" she told People magazine at the time.

The ceremony was attended by "This Is Us" stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz.

Justin's Instagram page still contains multiple images of Chrishell, including a birthday tribute to her in which he called her a "gem of a human."