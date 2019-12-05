Jessica Biel reportedly trusts Justin Timberlake didn't cheat after apology, plus more news

What's next for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake?

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Justin Timberlake shared a public apology for what he said was alcohol-fueled behavior that led to a "strong lapse in judgment" when he was photographed holding hands with his "Palmer" costar, Alisha Wainwright, on a balcony in New Orleans, where they're filming the movie. So where does that leave the married couple -- and why did Justin opt to go public with the apology, anyway? According to multiple outlets' sources, Jessica believes her husband, who said in his post that "nothing happened" between him and Alisha and apologized directly to Jessica and their son for his behavior, which he said he regrets. "He's charming and outgoing. And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn't cheat on her," a source close to the couple tells People, adding that Jessica "will stand by" Justin. A second insider told the outlet, "It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior." When the photos and video of Justin holding Alisha's hand and Alisha resting a hand on the actor's knee surfaced, another source assured the magazine "it was literally nothing," explained that the costars were part of a group that included friends, crew and others and pointed out that Justin was aware they were "on an open balcony in New Orleans and he's famous," implying if there was something to hide, he would have hidden it. Sources are telling E! News essentially the same thing. "He feels terrible that this happened and for putting Jessica through the public scrutiny. He knows she doesn't deserve any of this and that he messed up," says one insider. That source notes that Justin's hoping the public nature of his apology will help his family "start to move on," but adds that what happened has still "had an effect on their marriage and [Jessica's] trust in [Justin]."

