How Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel are coping amid Alisha Wainwright rumors, plus more news

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly still 'downplaying' Alisha Wainwright hangout

If Jessica Biel is concerned about photos of her husband, Justin Timberlake, holding hands with his "Palmer" costar Alisha Wainwright last week at a bar in New Orleans, she sure didn't show it this week, when the Daily Mail spotted her running errands in Los Angeles with a smile on her face. Multiple outlets have already dismissed whispers about the hand-holding and hand-on-knee pics of Justin and Alisha, who play love interests in the movie they're currently shooting in the Big Easy. "There's nothing going on between them," one insider told E! News, noting that the pair were out with a group of people from work. Other sources echoed that sentiment, though not all. "They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable," said one insider, adding that Justin, "had too much to drink and got carried away." Another source told E! he or she believes Justin and Jessica's marriage of seven years "will survive." "He feels guilty and will make it up to her," the insider continued. "She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story." It doesn't help that Justin was not wearing his wedding ring in photos from the shoot or from the evening out with Alisha and friends, but he's presumably left it off if he's spending long stints on-set playing an unmarried man. He and Alisha both returned to work in New Orleans on Monday.

