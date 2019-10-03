Just one day after TMZ broke the news that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had split after two and a half years of dating, the outlet is reporting what happened and why, it claims, they called it quits.

David Livingston / WireImage

Despite the reality TV star-turned-beauty mogul's high-profile life with the rapper, it turns out that there's a very ordinary reason behind the breakup, according to TMZ. "Simply put ... our sources say they fell out of love," TMZ writes.

The couple moved fast -- Kylie, 22, got pregnant not long after she started dating Travis, 27, in the spring of 2017 and they welcomed daughter Stormi in early 2018. Then came what TMZ describes as "a very long honeymoon phase that was full of love, touring, going on vacations" and raising their little girl.

2019 was filled with ups and downs. In February, the couple made headlines after Kylie reportedly accused Travis of being unfaithful after she found, as TMZ reported at the time, "a number of what she deemed 'overly friendly' DMs between [Travis] and several women with whom he'd been chatting" while he was on tour. (His rep denied Travis cheated.)

Rich Fury / Getty Images

They bounced back from the scandal and, as sources told TMZ, had a wonderful summer after Travis ended his "Astroworld" tour in late March then joined Kylie on an incredible European vacation to celebrate her 22nd birthday in August.

But when they got home, TMZ writes, "everything slowed down and they were confronted by the grind of normal life ... and things felt different between them."

They worked on it for a few weeks -- Kylie and Stormi were right by Travis's side at the premiere of his "Look Mom I Can Fly" Netflix documentary premiere on Aug. 27 -- but they soon decided to take a break, TMZ reports.

As TMZ first put it when the news broke, "they've been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away -- at least for now."

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

People magazine weighed in, a source close to Kylie telling the magazine, "They are taking some time but [are] not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles."

In the wake of the breakup news, it emerged that there's no drama brewing when it comes to custody of daughter Stormi. Multiple outlets reported that the exes will share custody.

And according to TMZ, the custody arrangement isn't a legal one because, like older sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who both have kids with exes, Kylie and Travis have also opted to forego a written agreement. A source told Us Weekly that as Kylie and Travis figure out what's next for them, custody of Stormi "is not a point of contention." Travis still plans to be "very involved in Stormi's life," according to a second insider.