On the heels of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's split amid another cheating scandal, her little sister Kylie Jenner also faced some tough moments with boyfriend Travis Scott: Last week, reports claimed that the makeup mogul accused the rapper of cheating, which his rep has since denied.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Curiously, Travis deleted his Instagram account as the drama swirled, and TMZ is now explaining why: He did it to prove to Kylie that he's devoted to her and only her.

Instagram played a role in their issues because Kylie got "incredibly pissed," TMZ reported, when she discovered some questionable messages on Travis's account on the social media site, sources told the outlet.

"Kylie found a number of what she deemed 'overly friendly' DMs between [Travis] and several women with whom he'd been chatting," TMZ explains, adding that Kylie considered them to be "evidence" enough to call him out for being unfaithful.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Travis, however, insisted the DMs were simply innocent flirting and he "didn't act on anything," sources told TMZ. But he still thought that deleting his Instagram would show Kylie he was serious about his commitment to her and their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

However, Travis intends to reactivate his Instagram account as soon as he and Kylie have worked through everything, TMZ reports.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

In the meantime, Travis has been "begging for forgiveness," TMZ writes, and trying to make amends behind the scenes. He also publicly doubled-down on his devotion to Kylie, calling her "wifey" during a recent concert.

Travis is also flying back home to Los Angeles more often while he's on tour in support of his album "Astroworld," TMZ reports.