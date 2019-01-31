Celebrity splits of 2019

On Jan. 3, multiple media outlets reported that model Gigi Hadid and pop star Zayn Malik had split again. A source told E! News, "They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breath apart from each other," adding that the relationship was "always up and down." An insider told Us Weekly that Gigi, who started dating the former One Direction member in 2015 -- they then split in March 2018 before reconciling a few months later -- "tried hard to make it work" but that Zayn has "a lot of his own issues that she couldn't help him get through... She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together... She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much."

