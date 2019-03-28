Nicolas Cage reportedly married for the fourth time, plus more celeb love life news for late March 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late March 2019, starting with these unexpected nuptials... According to TMZ, Nicolas Cage applied for a marriage license for himself and girlfriend Erika Koike -- who's been described as either a makeup artist or a waitress by various media outlets -- in Las Vegas, where he lives, on March 23. Three days later, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the couple, who were first seen together in June 2016, actually tied the knot at Weddings at Bellagio in Las Vegas the same day they obtained their marriage license, though the actor has yet to confirm that claim. Then on March 27, DailyMail.com published video of the "Leaving Las Vegas" star appearing agitated while pacing and interacting with employees at the Clark County Court House Marriage License Bureau in downtown Las Vegas on the 23rd. "She has a drug dealer as a boyfriend," he says of his bride-to-be and an ex. He then tells her of their impending nuptials, "I'm not doing it." Erika fires back, "I never asked you to." A witness told the webloid that Nic seemed "very out of it" and "most likely drunk." At one point, he reportedly said, "She's going to take all of my money." After causing a scene, the duo were taken into a private room to complete their paperwork. The Oscar winner has been married three times before. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

