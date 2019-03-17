Paris Hilton's 38th birthday was back on Feb. 17. But that didn't stop the socialite and DJ from celebrating her big day a whole month later with a private bash at her Los Angeles home dubbed "Club Paris."

@kimkardashian / Instagram

On the guest list for the March 16 party? Paris's old friend and one-time employee Kim Kardashian West, who was there to fete the former reality TV star along with sister Kourtney Kardashian, their good friend Larsa Pippen and Beauty Banter founder Sarah Howard.

"Love you @KimKardashian So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis," Paris captioned an Instagram video with Kim.

In the clip, Kim hugs Paris and tells her old pal how extra she is. "Happy birthday, Paris. Even though your birthday was months ago, this is how she celebrates it, for months and months. But she deserves it," Kim told the camera.

Kim also took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Paris, who was clad in a sparkling silver bodysuit, dancing in front of a green balloon display. In another post, Kim and Paris wish the camera a "Happy St. Patrick's Day" as little shamrocks dance above their heads.

At one point in the night as "Young and Beautiful" by Lana Del Rey vs. Cedric Gervais blasted, Paris danced on a stripper pole while giant sparklers shot up from lighting rigging. (Larsa captured the moment on her Instagram Story, which The Shade Room re-posted on Instagram.)

Model Chantel Jeffries was also at Paris's birthday party. She took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing to a remix of "Promises" by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith as a wind machine blew her hair. "Shout out to all my fans !! 🤩💋🥰," she captioned the clip.

During a 2017 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kim talked about the good ol' days when she worked for Paris, who introduced Kim to reality TV audiences on "The Simple Life." "I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her. That was like my job. I loved it. But people will say 'assistant.' They always have it wrong," Kim told Andy.

Despite reports of a feud, Kim told Andy that she and Paris did still talk "here and there."