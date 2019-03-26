Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin have worked hard to rebuild their marriage after the former NFL star's infidelity tore them apart.

Now Mike is sharing details about his sex addiction treatment and admitting he relapsed a year ago.

The couple -- who married in May 2015, split in August 2016 after she learned he'd cheated, then reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017 -- spoke about Mike's relapse on the March 25 episode of the actress-singer's "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast.

Mike confirmed previous reports that he'd "sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility," he said on the podcast, as relayed by E! News, adding that he spent 60 days there and has since "been in the 12-step program of sex addiction."

He also revealed that he initially did it because "Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything, and she looked at me and said, 'You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what's going on and what this is, or I'm gone, period.'"

At Jana's urging, Mike explained why he's only approaching one year of sex addiction sobriety even though he sought treatment three years ago. He admitted to "stumbles along the way" including a relapse last spring, but insisted there was "no sex outside of the marriage," adding, "I just want to be clear, there weren't any other affairs since" he went into treatment.

Without going into detail, Jana hinted at what happened. "It's something he should not have done that was in a circle that was very red, like bad, and could've been awful, and that was a massive relapse," she explained on the podcast.

"Yes, it wasn't physical out of the marriage, but it was something where the action was, basically... We're just basically happy that someone didn't show up," she said, as reported by Us Weekly.

The "One Tree Hill" alum -- who has two young children with Mike, daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 3 months -- implied that she busted her husband. "I showed up at the hotel instead, if you really want to know," she said.

Mike told listeners that they were sharing this story because he wants to "be able to help people" and doesn't feel "an overwhelming amount of shame" about his condition anymore. Now, he explained, he's finally "comfortable with owning the fact that I am a sex addict."