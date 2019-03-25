Anna Faris wasn't the least but surprised when her ex-husband Chris Pratt popped the question to Katherine Schwarzenegger… Turn out, she knew the proposal was happening in advance.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"He was so sweet, as he always is," Anna told Laura Wasser's Divorce Sucks! podcast. "He called me, like, 'So, I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.' And I was like, 'That's awesome!' and I told him that I was an ordained minister."

SPOT / BACKGRID

The exes, who share 6-year-old son Jack, have always been on great terms. In fact, they spent the holidays together with Jack.

REX/Shutterstock

"Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do," she said. "So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that [son] Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?"

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Chris and Anna split in 2017, and finalized their divorce a year later. In January, Chris popped the question to Katherine.

"Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love," Anna said, "and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that's what I want."

REX/Shutterstock

Whether another marriage is in the cards for Anna remains to be seen.

"I believe in love and monogamy, and I believe in the commitment of a relationship," Faris explained, adding, "But I do struggle with the idea of our legal system … on a feminist level."

Anna began dating cinematographer Michael Barrett after her split with Chris.