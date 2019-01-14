All the details on the massive ring Chris Pratt gave Katherine Schwarzenegger, plus more news

Katherine Schwarzenegger's engagement ring: All the details

Turns out Chris Pratt's taste in engagement rings is impressively on-trend. As Jason Beverly Hills jeweler Jason Arasheben tells People, the sparkler Chris slipped on Katherine Schwarzenegger's finger over the weekend is decked out with an oval diamond that's "the hottest shape right now." Estimated to cost anywhere between $150,000 to $550,000, the 5-carat gem's cut is reportedly a big hit for ring merchants in 2019. "It seems like 10 years ago no one asked for it and now everyone does," the jeweler explained. The ring wasn't the only thing Chris, 39, got before popping the question to his 29-year-old girlfriend -- he also got the "OK" to propose from Katherine's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. "He asked for Maria and Arnold 's blessing and was very traditional about things," says a People source. "Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning," adds the insider. "Over the last few months, he's been bonding with all of Katherine's siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married." The happy couple was first spotted together in mid June, about a year after Chris split from Anna Faris.

RELATED: Celebrity weddings of 2018