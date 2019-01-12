As authorities in two states began investigating abuse and sexual assault allegations made against R. Kelly last week, Lady Gaga apologized publicly for collaborating with the singer on 2013's "Do What U Want" from her "ARTPOP" album. She then removed the track from all streaming services and digital music sales outlets -- and Christina Aguilera couldn't be more proud.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

In a tweet posted Friday, Jan. 11, Christina praised Gaga for "doing the right thing," while reminding fans she recorded a version of the duet with Gaga as well.

Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sharing two photos of herself onstage with Gaga in 2013 after the two performed the song during the finale of "The Voice," Christina wrote, "Cool to see the version of this song I did with @ladygaga on the charts again — this is a reminder of women sticking together— and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/ moment. And if anything the message of this song remains that although you may have had my body, you will never have my heart, my voice my life or my mind."

She then added two more shots from the night -- this time, pics of the singers toasting -- and added: "Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song. I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing!"

In her apology, Gaga explained the song came out of "a dark time" in her life that she attributed to not having processed her own experience with sexual assault yet.

The lyrics of the song include the refrain, "do what you want with my body," tempered with assertions like, "you can't stop my voice 'cause you don't own my life."

At the end of the song, Gaga implies she's been killed by her attacker, closing with the line, " do what you want with my body ... my bones."

Speaking to the New York Post last week, a source said Gaga wrote the song long before the idea of inviting R. Kelly to duet on it came up.

REX/Shutterstock

"... I was not an intentional reference to his [alleged] behavior," said the insider, "I don't think she knew about the legitimacy, or the extent, of his behavior at the time."

Investigations into claims about R. Kelly started after Lifetime aired producer and journalist Dream Hampton's docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly."

Since then, celebs including Chance the Rapper, Common, Kevin Hart and John Legend have spoken out about claims about the singer's allegedly predatory behavior. Cara Delevingne said on Instagram last week she "was shocked" to see she lost 50,000 followers after denouncing R. Kelly's alleged behavior.

His lawyer has maintained the singer has broken no laws.