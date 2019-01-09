Gwyneth Paltrow dishes on taking Chris Martin on 'modern' honeymoon with Brad Falchuk, plus more news

Gwyneth Paltrow confirms Chris Martin joined her and Brad Falchuk on their honeymoon

Less than four months after she said "I do" to Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow is content as ever to be married again. "I love it," she said on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Jan. 9, adding a casual, "so far, so good." Gwyneth stopped by the show to promote her new cookbook, "The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal." When she wasn't showing off some of her new recipes, however, the "GMA" hosts managed to tease a few more details about her wedding out of the star, which she said was tiny and packed with pals. "You know, just being around all of our really old -- we had a really small wedding -- we both have really old friends from elementary school and high school and that was really the bulk of our friends that were there," she explained, according to the ABC's website. "It was just really special." There was another "special" aspect to her wedding festivities, too. As the star confirmed on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on the same day, she and Brad celebrated their marriage with a post-nuptial honeymoon in the Maldives. They brought each of their children along. Here's the special part: Gwyneth also brought her ex-husband, Chris Martin. With a giggle, she dubbed it a "modern honeymoon," according to ET. "We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids," she said. "And they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that." Gwyneth and Brad still reportedly live separately with their own kids.

