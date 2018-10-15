Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's romance retrospective

After a on-and-off-turned-whirlwind romance, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are legally married! In celebration of Hailey's 22nd birthday on Nov. 22, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how this young couple came to be. Keep reading to find out how Justin and Hailey's love blossomed...

