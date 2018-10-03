Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went through with a civil wedding ceremony in September barely three months after they rekindled their on-off romance, People and TMZ have both reported.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

But despite the union being legal, the couple -- who only got engaged in July -- won't consider themselves really, truly married until they have a religious wedding ceremony, claims TMZ. "We're told they believe a church ceremony is necessary to make the marriage meaningful in the eyes of God," TMZ wrote in an Oct. 3 report.

That might explain why Hailey, 21, took to Twitter on Sept. 14 to publicly deny reports claiming she and Justin, 24, had gotten married during a visit to a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13. "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" she tweeted. It gave credence to reports speculating that she and Justin had secured a marriage license at the courthouse but hadn't gone through with a wedding. TMZ reports that Justin and Hailey also privately were denying that they were married.

But on Sept. 30, Justin made things even more confusing when he "very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife," Stratford Perth Museum officials wrote on Instagram, the Windsor Star reported, when they visited the Canadian museum to check out an exhibit about Justin's life.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Justin and Hailey are planning to have a formal religious wedding ceremony early in 2019. Upstate New York (Hailey's parents live in the state) or Ontario, Canada (where Justin's from) are the locations they're considering.

But it still begs the question: If they don't consider themselves husband and wife until they have a Christian wedding ceremony, why did they decide to make things legal at the courthouse last month? Especially since they took the plunge legally without a prenuptial agreement in place, TMZ reports.

Speculation that emerged on Oct. 2 suggests that Hailey and Justin could be starting a family sooner rather than later. The pop star's dad, Jeremy Bieber, posted a photo on Instagram on Oct. 2 that shows him curled up with Justin and his other kids, who are very young. Jeremy captioned the shot, "To be Father #Bieber's," a tag that some Beliebers interpreted as a hint that Hailey is pregnant.

Jeremy also tweeted about the photo, writing, "Nothing touches having all your kids together. 3 generations. #ProudFather." It's possible, of course, that Jeremy -- who has four kids with three different women -- simply misused the word "generations."