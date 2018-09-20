Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might be married, plus more celeb love-life updates for mid-September 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-September 2018, starting with this doozy: On Sept. 13, Hailey Baldwin and an "emotional" Justin Bieber reportedly obtained a marriage license -- giving them 60 days to tie the knot -- from a New York City courthouse. According to TMZ, the singer cried at one point and told his fiancée, "I can't wait to marry you, baby." One witness told the webloid that Justin thanked a court official "for keeping it on the DL," while another onlooker told TMZ that the "court official" was actually a judge -- implying that the duo didn't just obtain a marriage license but also got married. A third witness claimed to overhear the couple saying they were leaving the country. The pair jetted off to London not long after the courthouse visit, which ultimately caused a lot of confusion regarding their relationship status. On Sept. 14, People magazine reported that Justin and Hailey did, in fact, legally tie the knot -- with the intention of having a big religious ceremony later. That same day, Hailey tweeted, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" She then mysteriously deleted the tweet. Also on Sept. 14, TMZ reported that Hailey and Justin will be tying the knot "as early as next week" most likely somewhere "out of the country" (likely Canada) in "a super small ceremony." (The webloid added that they're definitely not expecting a child.) Further confusing the matter, Alec Baldwin, Hailey's uncle, told "Access Hollywood" during the Emmys on Sept. 17 that the model and her beau "went off and got married" -- though he also admitted he doesn't necessarily "know what the deal is" because he only texts his niece "every now and then." In other news, Us Weekly reported on Sept. 16 that the young lovers didn't sign a prenup and "have no legal document in place to establish their separate property and financial rights in the event of a divorce." (An Us source echoed the People report that they "got legally married" but believe "marriage [before] God is the real thing.") Similarly, InTouch reported that Justin "refuses to get a prenup," which has caused concern among his team. "He's deeply religious and believes that marriage is for life and divorce isn't an option," said a source. "Justin's family and management hope that he and Hailey work out but at the same time they want him to protect his assets." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

