Has a woman barely old enough to vote captured Drake's heart?

James Gourley / BPI / REX / Shutterstock / Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Multiple reports have linked the "In My Feelings" rapper to 18-year-old model Bella Harris.

According to Page Six, Drake, 31, and Bella were spotted getting very cozy over an Italian dinner in Washington, DC, earlier this week. After dining in a private area, the duo left separately. However, they returned the next night with friends.

But, TMZ reported on Friday that the two are not in any kind of romantic relationship and the normally-reputable website even cast doubt on the "date", saying it "is total BS."

Bella also denied the romance. "Coming off an amazing New York fashion week, I feel I need to set the record straight," she wrote on Instagram on Sept 14. "I did not dine in DC recently. I was happily working & dining in NYC everyday."

Speculation that Drake and Bella were an item began late last month when she posted photos with him at Madison Square Garden.

"No place I'd rather be 💙," she captioned the images on Instagram.

Bella, who has modeled for Calvin Klein, Guess, Forever 21, Fenty and Drake's OVO label, has known the rapper for years. Two years ago, while a 16 year old, she shared an image of her and Drake following a concert.

"Last night w this legend💙 #revengetour," she wrote.

The teenage dream posted another photo with Drake a month later.

It's not known when the two first met, but she has deep family ties to the music industry, as her father is legendary R&B producer Jimmy Jam.

Over the years, Drake has been linked to a slew of women, including Rihanna, Serena Willliams, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez. He also shares a child with former adult-film star, Sophie Brussaux.