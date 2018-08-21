Nicollette Sheridan is officially divorced, clearing the way for her ex to continue his romance with a different kind of housewife.

SplashNews.com

According to TMZ, a judge has signed off on the divorce involving the the former "Desperate Housewives" actress and actor Aaron Phypers. Under terms of the deal, she gets to keep their family home and a horse. Aaron, meanwhile, gets to keep his personal belongings, as well as bank accounts and cars under his name.

Neither will have to pay spousal support.

The duo was only married for six months.

While the divorce is only now final, Aaron moved on nearly a year ago, as he began dating new "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards.

RMBI / BACKGRID

It's not known if Aaron will appear on the reality TV show, but there is speculation that Denise's ex Charlie Sheen may make an appearance. Last weekend, Kyle Richards hinted that Charlie could very well be apart of the Bravo show.

"I think possibly. I think we may get a peek into that," she said. "I've known Charlie since I was a kid. He's a really funny guy."

Remaining coy, she added, "The 'Housewives' are the ones that are confirmed. Whoever shows up in their lives shows up, so we'll see."

Regardless of whether he appears on camera or not, the actor said he will be keeping tabs on the "Housewives."

"Good for her. I hope she has fun, I hope it's a smash," Charlie told Us Weekly of his ex's new venture. "I don't watch the show, but I guess I will be tuning in."