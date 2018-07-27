Denise Richards will be joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," her friend Jerry O'Connell has all-but confirmed.

While speaking to E! News, Jerry was asked about rumors of Denise's participation on the Bravo show. In order to answer the question, Jerry pulled out his cell phone to show a photo of him, his wife, Rebecca Romijn, and Denise at lunch from the previous evening.

"The eve before Denise is starting a new endeavor that we are very excited for her to be starting," Jerry said while smiling.

Last week, rumors abounded that Denise was "very close" to singing on.

"It's not final yet, it's very close," a source told People magazine on July 20. "Everyone is really excited about the possibility of having her on board!"

According to reports over the years, producers have long wanted the "Wild Things" actress to join the cast, but the timing was never right. Denise, too, has apparently wanted to join.

"She's a huge Housewives fan and watches all of the shows," a source told the mag. "And she has close relationships with many of the women in real life, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. The timing was never right for her in the past, but the producers needed to shake the dynamic of the show up after a season without much conflict. She's going to be a great fit. She's not afraid of the drama. And she lives a glamorous, Hollywood life — which the show looks for."

On July 26, Rebecca hinted that Denise was joining the cast, too, sharing an image of the mother of three on her Instagram.

"Such an exciting day having lunch with @deniserichards and her hot bf Aaron on the day before her new endeavor (wink wink)," Rebecca wrote. "Congrats girl! Break legs and have fun!"