The "warlock" could be coming to reality TV, at least in a limited capacity.

There are rumors that Charlie Sheen could very well make appearances on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" now that his ex Denise Richards is on the show. Denise, 47, and Charlie share two daughters, Sam, 14, and Lola, 13.

JIM SMEAL/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, TMZ asked "Housewives" star Kyle Richards if Charlie, 52, was going to be on the show.

"I think possibly. I think we may get a peek into that," she said. "I've known Charlie since I was a kid. He's a really funny guy."

Remaining coy, she added, "The 'Housewives' are the ones that are confirmed. Whoever shows up in their lives shows up, so we'll see."

Kristin Callahan/ACE/REX/Shutterstock

Regardless of whether he appears on camera or not, the HIV-positive actor said he will be keeping tabs on the Bravo show.

"She doesn't live in Beverly Hills," he joked to Us Weekly on Aug. 18 about his ex. Sending her well wishes, he added, "Good for her. I hope she has fun, I hope it's a smash. I don't watch the show, but I guess I will be tuning in."

Earlier this month, Denise confirmed the long-standing speculation that she was joining the cast of the show.