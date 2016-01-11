Charlie Sheen has revealed that he is surprised to be alive following his HIV diagnosis.

The 50-year-old actor, who publicly announced his health status two months, opens up to Dr Oz Show about his condition as part of an interview series.

Talking to the host about coming to terms with his illness, the father-of-five told the host: "I'm amazed that I'm actually alive, but I also beat myself up from time to time about why it took me so long once I knew that I was HIV positive.

"Why it took me so long to really start embracing the whole physical package, the whole psychological package about bettering myself."

In an interview which aired on Jan 11. three-timed married Sheen, whose ex-wives include Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards, recalled to Dr Oz an eerie dream he had when he was 28.

"In the dream I saw myself across the road," he told the doc as they go for a jog.

"I had a sign around my neck. It said, 'AIDS'."

Charlie has not said that he has AIDS, but on Nov. 17, 2015 the former Two And A Half Men star appeared on the "Today" show to confirm the widespread rumors that he is HIV-positive.

He was diagnosed four years ago. "It started with what I thought was a series of crushing headaches. I thought I had a brain tumor. I thought it was over," he told Matt Lauer at the time.

Tune in to watch the full episode on Jan 12, 2016.