Actress, author and reality TV alum La La Anthony and NBA player Carmelo Anthony made headlines in April 2017 when it was revealed that they'd separated. Unconfirmed reports claiming he'd cheated and was having a baby with another woman soon surfaced.

Now, nearly a year and a half later, a new report says the former MTV VJ-turned-TV host and Carmelo are back together.

"They've reconciled. They were at the Fear of God presentation for New York Fashion Week. They arrived separately but were holding hands in the VIP balcony and left holding hands in the middle of the Q&A," a source told Page Six.

La La and Carmelo, who have an 11-year-old son, Kiyan, also attended Swizz Beatz's star-studded 40th birthday party in NYC on Sept. 12 where the producer-artist's wife, Alicia Keys, as well as Tiffany Haddish, Forest Whitaker, Tommy Hilfiger, DJ Cassidy and Christian Louboutin partied. There, they posed for photos together.

Then the next day, Sept. 13, La La -- who married Carmelo in 2010 after a nearly six-year engagement -- was by his side to celebrate the presentation of his Melo Made fashion project, a capsule collection collaboration with several brands including Rag & Bone, Jordan Brand, Rochambeau, Goorin Bros. and Famous Nobodys, which is a line created by La La's brother Christian Vazquez.

La La and the former Knicks star, who just signed to the Houston Rockets, posed for photos together there too and, according to BET, this time, La La was wearing her wedding ring.

"They are working their relationship out and they've always remained friends. They're around each other and it's for the betterment of their situation," a friend told Page Six.

Last year, TMZ reported that Melo was "doing everything he can" to woo La La back. "He insists La La's the only woman for him and has no plans to be with anyone else," TMZ explained.