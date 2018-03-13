Julie Bowen's estranged husband, Scott Phillips, wants her to hand over big bucks in their divorce.

According to TMZ, Scott filed court documents in which he's asked for spousal support. Julie reportedly makes $500,000 per episode of "Modern Family," and she also takes in a ton of money from endorsement deals. In other words, Scott could rake it in if a judge agrees.

WENN

In addition to the spousal support, Scott, a real estate investor, also wants joint physical and legal custody of their three children, Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8.

She's already asked the judge not to award Scott spousal support.

Finances are starting to play a big role in the couple's split. Last week, the actress requested financial documents from her estranged husband, according to The Blast.

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Forbes estimates that Julie made about $10 million in 2016.

Julie and Scott married in 2004. She officially filed for divorce on Feb. 6, 2018. In her divorce documents, she listed the couple's date of separation as Feb. 17, 2017.