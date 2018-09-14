"The Bachelor" fan favorite Bekah Martinez may be a secretly married woman — at least that's what a lot of fans are thinking.

GC Images

What first sparked the speculation was a photo that Bekah's boyfriend Grayston Leonard posted to Instagram last week. In it, the couple stands underneath a wedding chuppah on a beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. Bekah just happens to be wearing a white dress, too.

"Stuck with this beach," he wrote alongside the picture. Bekah commented, "congrats Gray, not sure on what but congrats."

The next day, he posted a photo of Bekah's playfully holding onto him as he walks away.

"After 48 hours of marriage, I am foregoing a life with Rebekah for an annulment. she's not happy about it," he said.

However, according to People, Grayston denied that he and Bekah were married in an Instagram Story video.

"No, we aren't married," he said.

The couple is, however, expecting a child together.

In a chat with Pure Wow, the one-time "Bachelor" hopeful addressed the marriage rumors.

"It's a horrible idea for us to consider with all of the hormones and the stress we're experiencing," she said. "The last thing we need is to consider another commitment on top of what we're already going through…Regardless, we're bound together by sharing this little life."