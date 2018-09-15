Kourtney Kardashian was glowing in a silver mini while hitting the town with pal Luka Sabbat in Los Angeles on Friday.

GOME / BACKGRID

The now single, 39-year-old mom of three, got dinner at The Nice Guy restaurant in LA where she was joined by actor and model Luka, 20. This is just weeks after news of her relationship with hot bod Younes Bendjima was over.

The reality TV star and Bendjima dated more than a year, since the romance rumors heated up back in May of 2017. After suspecting him of cheating, Kourtney apparently dumped her 24-year-old man, according to reports.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

A TMZ source said the two broke it off in the second week of July, not long after their Italian getaway, and that he went on a solo trip without Kardashian where he reportedly cheated. They were however already on bad terms as Bendjima posted a snide comment that read "Is that what you need to show to get likes," under one of her Instagram bikini shots—it has since been deleted.

Rather than sulk, Kardashian headed off to Mexico for a gal pal holiday.