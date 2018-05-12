Actress Kirsten Dunst and Actor Jessie Plemons have a new baby to share and you can call him Ennis.

According to the birth certificate which was obtained by The Blast, Ennis Howard Plemons came into the world on May 3rd at 8:16 AM at Providence St. John's in Santa Monica, Calif. As of now, it's unsure as to where the name comes from, however if you do a Google search, the name could mean "Island."

Most recently the "Cat's Meow" star and "Breaking Bad" actor were spotted picking up groceries in Studio City, Calif., only a day before their bundle of joy was born - Dunst glowing and ready to deliver.

Dunst, who has been historically private about most things in her life, has also been private about the pregnancy, as has Plemons. Dunst only revealed that she was indeed expecting just a few months ago when she did a fashion piece for Rodarte's new compaign.

Either way, welcome, Ennis Howard!