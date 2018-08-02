John Cena and Nikki Bella break up for good, plus more celeb love life news for early August 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with this sad split. It's really, truly and finally over for Nikki Bella and John Cena. More than three months after Nikki cancelled their May wedding -- despite months of working toward a reconciliation -- the wrestlers decided to call time on their romance for good in late July. Nikki told People magazine on July 30, "After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me." The same day, John tweeted about regret in a message fans think is related to the breakup. "If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret," he wrote. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

