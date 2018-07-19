Bristol Palin is headed back to TV… MTV, that is.

It was reported on July 19 that Sarah Palin's daughter is joining the cast of "Teen Mom OG."

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Bristol has signed on to be a regular on the show, which premieres this fall.

Bristol has three children, Tripp, 9, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1. When Bristol gave birth to Tripp, whom she shares with Levi Johnston, she was 18 years old.

TMZ indicates that Bristol is essentially replacing Farrah Abraham, and will join cast members Amber Portwood, McKenzie McKee, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

"I don't think anyone realizes how difficult it really is until you actually have a screaming baby in your arms and you're up all night," Bristol told the Associated Press in 2010. "It changes literally every aspect of your life, and if girls realized how hard it was to be a teen mom, they would think twice about having sex without the proper education and proper knowledge."

🍉 A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on Jul 8, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

Bristol has not commented on the report.