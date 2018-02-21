Farrah Abraham is suing MTV's parent company, Viacom, for "sex shaming" her, among other things.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The "Teen Mom" star claims an executive producer of the show met with her last year and ridiculed her because of her work in the adult film industry. In fact, she claims she was fired because of her history with adult films and for her refusal to cut ties with the porn industry.

In her lawsuit, she claims executive producer Morgan J. Freeman "harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed" her for doing porn, according to The Blast, which published excerpts from the lawsuit. She goes on to say that during that October 2017 meeting, Morgan (not THAT Morgan Freeman) threatened her future with MTV. She also claims he was so hostile toward her that she "feared for her life."

Abel Fermin/REX/Shutterstock

Farrah, 26, was later fired for the rest of the "Teen Mom" season, and the network stopped negotiating with her long term.

She says MTV "wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes."

She is seeking $5 million.

Since her sex tape was released in 2013, Farrah has embraced the adult entertainment world, as she's endorsed sex toys, made strip club appearances and has taken part in multiple adult webcams.

The Blast said Farrah is suing for "emotional pain, emotional suffering, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and other damages." She also alleges that MTV created a hostile work environment. In addition, she says she's still owed money from her contract.