Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have been on cloud 9 since getting engaged earlier this month after about six years of dating.

But before venture capitalist Josh, 33, popped the question -- People magazine reported that he did it during a romantic weekend getaway in upstate New York -- Karlie converted to his religion, Page Six reports.

Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Not only did Karlie, 25, convert to Judaism in June, a family insider tells Page Six, but she's also keeping kosher.

People magazine also reported that Karlie converted, though it's unclear which religion or faith she previously followed. "She's never been one to make decisions lightly," an insider told People. "She spends a lot of time reflecting and learning."

Ivanka Trump, 36, famously converted to Orthodox Judaism before marrying Josh's older brother, presidential adviser Jared Kushner, 37, in 2009.

In March, Maureen Dowd wrote a New York Times opinion column in which she claimed that "Like Ivanka before her, Karlie has had some rough patches in her romance because of the severe pressure she faces from Seryl and Charles Kushner, the parents of Josh and Jared, to convert to Orthodox Judaism. (The brothers' grandparents were Holocaust survivors.)"

MAI/REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka and Jared, Page Six reports, keep a kosher house and observe the Sabbath, which means that -- despite their high-pressure jobs at the White House -- "From sundown Friday to Saturday night, my family and I observe the Shabbat. During this time, we disconnect completely -- no emails, no TV, no phone calls, no Internet. We enjoy uninterrupted time together and it's wonderful," Ivanka wrote in her book "Women Who Work."

It's unclear if Karlie is refraining from taking modeling jobs that would require her to work during the Sabbath.

After initially keeping their engagement news secret, on July 24, Karlie and Josh publicly announced their plans to wed. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍," she captioned an Instagram photo of them embracing. She later revealed her enormous diamond engagement ring in an Instagram Story. Josh simply posted a photo of Karlie with the caption, "fiancée ❤️."

@karliekloss / Instagram

Ivanka took social media to welcome the model to the family. "So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!" Ivanka wrote in the comments section of Karlie's engagement post.

Holidays should continue to be pretty interesting for the couples: Both Josh and Karlie publicly revealed they voted for Hillary Clinton, not Ivanka's dad and Jared's boss, Donald Trump, in the last presidential election.