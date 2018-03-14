Celebrity splits of 2018

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the celebrities who went their separate ways or announced their splits in 2018, starting with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. After months of tabloid speculation, on Feb. 15, Jen and Justin announced that they'd separated in late 2017, two and a half years after they threw a surprise backyard wedding and nearly seven years after they went public with their unexpected romance. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," they said in a joint statement, adding that, "Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another." Widespread reports claimed that ultimately, the pair were just too different and that the "Friends" alum preferred life in Los Angeles while the "The Leftovers" star was devoted to his old New York City existance. Long and repeated separations due to work as Justin found more success in his career also reportedly contributed to their split. Now keep reading for more celebrity breakups of 2018...

