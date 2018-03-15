Anderson Cooper and his boyfriend of nine years, Benjamin Maisani, have called it quits.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The news comes after media reports indicated the CNN newsman was spending time with a Dallas-based doctor.

Anderson, 50, confirmed the breakup in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago," he said. "We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together."

The former duo does appear to be friends, as they continue to share a home in New York City. Just last week, they were even photographed leaving their home together.

Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Anderson may have moved on already. The Daily Mail reports that he's made at least five trips to Dallas to spend time with 33-year-old radiologist Victor Lopez.

Anderson was first seen in Dallas with Victor before Christmas time. He later returned after the new year. Victor even posted images of them together on his now-private Instagram page.

Victor also joined Anderson during a trip to New Orleans, where the newsman was filming a segment for "60 Minutes."

Anderson has not confirmed nor denied that he and Victor are dating.