Despite splitting, Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella are vowing to remain "forever partners" for their children.

As news of the couple's divorce filing was making the rounds on Sept. 25, Pasquale addressed the split on Instagram.

"It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate," he captioned a family photo taken at Disneyland, which is where the couple married in 2013. "First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity."

The couple shares daughter Rainbow, 5, and son, Forest, 2. According to reports, Pasquale filed for divorce on August 31 in Las Vegas.

Alexandra Wyman/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Prior to the filing, there had been rumors of a possible split between the two. Pasquale, however, still praised his soon-to-be ex-wife.

"Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life," he continued on Instagram on Tuesday. "Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support."

Holly also shared Pasquale's Instagram post on Sept. 25.