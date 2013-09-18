Holly Madison Marries Pasquale Rotella: See Her Wedding Dress, $500,000 Diamond Tiara

holly madison wedding dress

She looked just like a princess! Holly Madison's fairytale wedding dreams came true Sept. 10 when she wed boyfriend of two years Pasquale Rotella at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. -- and only the new issue of Us Weekly, out now, has the exclusive photos from the special day. (See them here!)

To walk down the aisle, the "Girls Next Door" alum, 33, carried a bouquet of daisies and donned a custom-designed Greg Barnes gown plus a $500,000 diamond tiara crafted by Alan Friedman. (The "something old" was the lace on Madison's dramatic dress.) Madison and Insomniac Events founder Pasquale, 39, exchanged vows in front of 200 guests, with former "Girls Next Door" co-stars Bridget Marquardt and Laura Croft among the bridesmaids.

The biggest VIP at the bash? The couple's 6-month-old daughter, Rainbow Aurora, who was on her best behavior for the special day. "She was my mini-bridesmaid! Rainbow was so good!" Madison tells Us.

After the ceremony, guests noshed on bayou-inspired treats (crawfish fritters!) and much more in the Magic Kingdom's New Orleans Square, oohed and aahed over fireworks -- and even boarded a ride or two!

